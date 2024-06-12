DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ladaniva

Bush Hall
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£32.66
About

Ladaniva is a multicultural band creating world music with a fresh touch of Armenian folk and other traditional forms, such as maloya, Balkan, reggae, Arabic, African. The group was founded in October 2019 by Armenian singer Jacklin Baghdasaryan and French...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ladaniva

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

