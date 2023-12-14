DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palosanto On The Roof w/ Rader

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Palosanto is taking over Arlo Wynwood rooftop every Thursday

Good vibes by the pool with all the music you love

This week we invite:

RADER

www.instagram.com/rader.1

Free with RSVP

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palosanto.
Lineup

Rader (Do Not Sit Miami)

Venue

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

