Riot Party London Social

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £7.50
About

Expect games, mingling, music and performance & a chance to connect with our Kinky & Queer community ahead of our party on Feb 4th.

From 8-11pm the event will be more social focused, before we lower the lights and turn up the music at 11pm for an afterpar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Riot Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

