BigStarComedyClub - Natale al Big Star, vol.2

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyRoma
Una serata sperimentale con i comici del Big Star Comedy Club, per prepararci insieme alle feste natalizie.

Una prova generale aperta a chi non ha niente da fare, quindi non fate domande su quel che sarà perché non abbiamo risposte.

La serata sarà regist...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Big Star SRL.

Francesco De Carlo

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner

Via Goffredo Mameli 25, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

