Camion Bip Bip - Club Ouin Ouin

Concert • Camion Bip Bip + Ohjeelo + Thérèse

Le Mazette
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poussez-vous ! Le quatuor Camion Bip Bip va faire trembler les murs en compagnie de la dj et productrice Ohjeelo et de la musicienne Thérèse.

Entre chanson trash, pop sucrée et boum boum fâché, Camion Bip Bip est un groupe indépendant 100% féministe. Les...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thérèse, Thérèse

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

