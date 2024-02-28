DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lloyd Griffith: Tour Preview

The Bill Murray
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lloyd is working up his new tour show, so come and see it in a haphazard, but crucially, funny state before he heads out on the road. It's mainly about the various mid life crises he's been having. It will be funny, promise. As seen on Live At The Apollo,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lloyd Griffith

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

