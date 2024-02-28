DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lloyd is working up his new tour show, so come and see it in a haphazard, but crucially, funny state before he heads out on the road. It's mainly about the various mid life crises he's been having. It will be funny, promise. As seen on Live At The Apollo,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.