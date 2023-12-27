DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

!Rumbo Colombiano! - A Benefit for Human Rights w/ Golden Boots and Friends

Club Congress
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wednesday December 27th

Golden Boots, Big City Sleep, Dactyls, Kid Violet, Dolly Creamer, Alec Andre, James Jordan and Raquel Mogollon

7pm

$10 with all proceeds going to Centr Pazifico

21+

For several years now, Camino Común, a Colombia solidarity pro...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

