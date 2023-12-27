DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday December 27th
Golden Boots, Big City Sleep, Dactyls, Kid Violet, Dolly Creamer, Alec Andre, James Jordan and Raquel Mogollon
7pm
$10 with all proceeds going to Centr Pazifico
21+
For several years now, Camino Común, a Colombia solidarity pro...
