Top track

ThxSoMch - SPIT IN MY FACE!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ThxSoMch: "Sleez ain't over tour"

Cobra Lounge
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ThxSoMch - SPIT IN MY FACE!
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

ThxSoMch: "Sleez ain't over tour"

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ThxSoMch

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.