Who Wakes up from This Dream Does Not Bear My Name

PERSEFONE & HYPNO5E + STELLAR CIRCUITS + LAMPR3A

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Who Wakes up from This Dream Does Not Bear My Name
About

Formé en 2001, PERSEFONE délivre un death metal progressif mêlant mélodie, complexité et agressivité. S'inspirant d'autres groupes de death metal mélodique tels que les suédois ARCH ENEMY, IN FLAMES ou encore DARK TRANQUILLITY, la formation Andorrane revie...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Garmonbozia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Persefone, Hypno5e, Stellar Circuits and 1 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

