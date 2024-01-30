Top track

On Time For Her

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hello 2024: Sans Soucis + more

The Old Blue Last
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On Time For Her
Got a code?

About

*ENTRY IS FIRST-COME-FIRST-SERVED, THIS FREE TICKET DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY ONCE WE'RE AT CAPACITY*

DIY Magazine and The Old Blue Last unite once again for the legendary Hello series showcasing the must-hear artists for the coming year.

This installme...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sans Soucis, Circe, Night Tapes and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.