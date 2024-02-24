DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Next up in their UK-wide daytime tour, Stanton Warriors will be coming through to Patterns on the 24th Feb, alongside a stacked lineup, bringing their distinctive bass and breaks flavours to the south coast.
