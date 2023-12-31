DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAILE SALVAJE (fiesta fin de año)

Sala Upload
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ya está aquí parte de la fiesta de fin de año en Upload 🥂

Un año más en la sala B de Upload te espera BAILE SALVAJE, con una selección exquisita de disco, punk, cumbia, psicodelia… Lo mejor de cada casa para empezar el año con buen pie nada más terminar...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

