DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kick off 2024 with the 305 master, Oscar G. Joining him will be Niia Guerra and Raven Savere for a day unlike any other. Obtain your entry now for the first party of the year...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.