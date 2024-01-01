Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix

Oscar G | New Year's Day Afterhours

Now & Then NYC
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 4:00 am
DJNew York
$46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kick off 2024 with the 305 master, Oscar G. Joining him will be Niia Guerra and Raven Savere for a day unlike any other. Obtain your entry now for the first party of the year...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Now & Then NYC

290 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 am

