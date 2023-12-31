DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tix available at the door
Tick-tock!
Our epic New Year's celebration on December 31st.
Join us for unforgettable vibes, incredible DJs Miro, Pablodiscobar, Dylan Payne and Franky A.
Secure your tickets and stay tuned for updates! 'Sunday Sessions' is a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.