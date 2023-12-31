DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Session (Vinyl Only)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
Free
About

Tick-tock!

Our epic New Year's celebration on December 31st.

Join us for unforgettable vibes, incredible DJs Miro, Pablodiscobar, Dylan Payne and Franky A.

Secure your tickets and stay tuned for updates! 'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly get-together crafte...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krane, Franky A, Dylan Payne and 2 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

