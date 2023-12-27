DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luca De Gennaro Dj set MusicaLucis Festival

Villa Comunale Locorotondo
Wed, 27 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
Per il MusicaLucis Festival, Luca de Gennaro propone una serata all’ insegna del massimo eclettismo, con l'unico scopo di far divertire la gente con la bella musica, perchè come spesso afferma: “Esistono due generi di musica: quella bella, e quella brutta....

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

Luca De Gennaro

Venue

Villa Comunale Locorotondo

Corso 20 Settembre, 70010 Locorotondo Bari, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

