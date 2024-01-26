DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stunt Pilots - (the TAKEOFF)

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TRIGGGER presenta:

Stunt Pilots Live in Santeria Toscana 31

(the TAKEOFF)
Dopo il secondo posto conquistato ad X-Factor 2023, gli Stunt Pilots partono per la prima volta in tour nei club e atterrano in Santeria Toscana 31 a Milano e al Monk a Roma per...

Questo è un evento senza limiti di età
Presentato da TRIGGGER.

Lineup

Stunt Pilots

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.