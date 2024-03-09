DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jean Carne

The Forge
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Philly Soul/Rare Groove Legend Jean Carne (a.k.a. Jean Carn) announces three European exclusive concerts at The Forge, Camden.

Jean Carne's recording career began in 1971 with her then husband Doug Carn. Three albums 'Infant Eyes' (1971), 'Spirit of the N...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jean Carne

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

