DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hammered Hulls

Zebulon
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hammered Hulls

Alec MacKaye’s vocals, Mark Cisneros on guitar, Brendan Canty (Fugazi) on bass, and Chris Wilson on drums.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hammered Hulls

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.