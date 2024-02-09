DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
4 IN 1 MAS FETE
CELEBRATING ALL | AQUARIUS BIRTHDAYS | VALENTINE'S | GRENADA AND ST. LUCIA'S INDEPENDENCE
Last entry 2am
18+ only, physical photo ID needed (pictures on phone not accepted)
No hats, no hoods, no tracksuits
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.