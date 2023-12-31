DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Che famo a Capodanno?!

Wishlist Roma
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tre dj, due console, una grande festa per cominciare il 2024 nel migliore dei modi con le selezioni punk, rock, indie, new wave e italiane di Tatiana Non-dj Selecta, Gianpi Gianpi e DJ Yakuza.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.