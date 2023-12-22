DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rebel Rebel 100% Rock

NXT STATION
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJBergamo
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cari amici rockettari di Bergamo e dintorni, se avete voglia di ballare e di fare un po' di casino tutti insieme siete tutti invitati a REBEL REBEL - 100% Rock. Un dj set per ballare e cantare a squarciagola con le braccia al cielo tutte le intramontabili...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bergamo NXT Station & Latteria Molloy

NXT STATION

Piazzale degli Alpini, 24121 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

