DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
E' necessaria l'adesione ad ARCI, ArciGay o UISP '23/'24 per accedere a questo evento.Registrati ora al costo di 10€, pagabili online o in loco: https://tinyurl.com/yp836y8n
💣 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤 𝙎𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙤 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘿𝙚𝙙𝙖 & 𝙇𝙪𝙜𝙞
Mezz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.