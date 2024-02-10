Top track

LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



LSDXOXO, Giulia Tess

Phonox
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LSDXOXO is one of the most influential producers of the past few years.

Bringing the contemporary club sounds of Chicago, Jersey and Baltimore and smashing them together with UK hardcore, industrial techno and electro. Adding in more influences from the q...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LSDXOXO, Giulia Tess

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

