DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mötley Crüe & Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Night

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

DR. FEELGOOD
CANADA'S TRIBUTE TO MÖTLEY CRÜE

with:

BLIZZARD OF A MADMAN
A TRIBUTE TO OZZY

www.warehouseniagara.com

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

