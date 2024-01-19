Top track

M3TAMORPHIN'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eclectrik x Taloula x Join The Din

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

M3TAMORPHIN'
Got a code?

About

Eclectrik is kicking off 2024 with a journey to South London! Showcasing live performances from both emerging and established artists then segues into DJ sets enthralled to the 4/4 beat of House music but will always stray to its disco roots taking in jazz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Taloula, Join The Din, Jason Leung

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.