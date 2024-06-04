Top track

Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time

Lana Del Rey - I-Days 2024

Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Tue, 4 Jun 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €73.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Codice etico https://www.livenation.it/TicketPurchase

Termini e condizioni https://www.livenation.it/terms

Privacy https://www.livenation.it/privacy

Tutte le età
Presentato da Live Nation 3 Srl.

Lineup

Lana Del Rey

Venue

Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Piazzale dello Sport, 6, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

