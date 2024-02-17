Top track

Enzo Siragusa + Giammarco

Phonox
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most talented DJs in the game (and label head of the Fuse imprint), Enzo Siragusa plays Phonox for an intimate London show.

A champion of UK minimal and tech house, Enzo has been a key player in the emergence of the sound from back in the early...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enzo Siragusa

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

