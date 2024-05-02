Top track

ORCHESTRA BAOBAB – 50 ANS

KOKO
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Senegal's legendary band Orchestra Baobab celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a new album, single and tour '50 ANS' - paying tribute to the different generations who have inspired this group’s five magnificent decades of musical joy.

Expect a r...

This is an 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchestra Baobab

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

