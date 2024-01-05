DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CARTOON PARTY w/ CRISTINA D'AVENA

Viper Theatre
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsFirenze
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tutte le età
Lineup

Cristina D’Avena

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

