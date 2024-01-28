DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sauce: The Brunch

Q Shoreditch
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
About

🌟 sauce.ents Presents: Sunday Sauce with Mutiny Island Vodka 🍸

Indulge in the epitome of sophistication as Q Shoreditch proudly presents an exquisite all-day Sunday Brunch, graciously sponsored by Mutiny Island Vodka.

Elevate your weekend with an unpar...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Rapture Record Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Q Shoreditch

55-61 Tabernacle St, London EC2A 4AA, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

