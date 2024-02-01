Top track

The DSM IV / Ellis D.

Heartbreakers
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£10.66

About

Psych presents... The DSM IV + Ellis D. (co-headline) + Guests

The DSM IV’s debut album, “NEW AGE PARANOIA,” is an impressive collection of stories, beats, guitars, and noise. The album seamlessly weaves together sobering but dream-filled songs that explo...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The DSM IV, ELLiS·D

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

