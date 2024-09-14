Top track

Steve Forbert Duo

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 14 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Romeo's Tune
About

Steve Forbert Duo live at Eddie's Attic!

Years before Americana music earned its own category at the Grammy Awards, Steve Forbert helped pioneer the genre's mix of folk, roots-rock, and richly delivered storytelling. He's been a torchbearer of that sound...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Forbert

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

