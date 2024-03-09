DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GOOD BANA

La Marquise
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La musique n’a pas d’égal lorsqu’il s’agit de fédérer par l’émotion. Good Bana, artiste émergent et prometteur cette année, adopte cette devise lorsqu'il s'agit de décrire sa musicalité.

Good Bana se tourne vers la musique et le rap très tôt. D’abord à tr...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
Lineup

Good Bana

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

