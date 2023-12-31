DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bushwick Grand New Years Eve

Now & Then NYC
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $25
About

What a year it has been, so much to truly be grateful for. Join us as we bring in the New Year with some of our favorite DJ's and favorite people.

Prices will go up at the door so we advise purchasing tickets online. Ticket purchase comes with a complimen...

This is a 21+ event.
Bushwick Grand.
No health documentation needed
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Now & Then NYC

290 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

