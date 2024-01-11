DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anya Louisa + A Princess In Being (support)

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following the release of her new single ‘Dark Disco,’ Gloomy Raccoon Entertainment is proud to welcome Anya Louisa for a one-night-only at Strongroom Bar London. The incredible a princess in being will open the evening with a short set.

Anya Louisa

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anya Louisa

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

