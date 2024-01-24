Top track

Mylar - Plastic Champ

Lusa Morena / Mylar / The Famous Daxx

New Cross Inn
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Of Course + New Cross Live presents

Lusa Morena
linktr.ee/lusa__morena

Mylar
linktr.ee/Mylarband

The Famous Daxx
linktr.ee/thefamousdaxx

Wednesday 24th January 2024
New Cross Inn
London
Doors 6pm
Tickets £7 ADV | £10 OTD

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lusa Morena, Mylar, The Famous Daxx

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

