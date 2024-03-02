DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peregrine Orchestra

Grand Junction
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.47
See one of London’s most exciting new amateur orchestras present a programme of Elgar, Bach, and Mendelssohn at Grand Junction

Peregrine Orchestra and Daniel Collins present ENIGMA: a programme that explores the connections between Edward Elgar's famous v...

All ages
Presented by Peregrine Orchestra & Grand Junction
Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open6:30 pm

