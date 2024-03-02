DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
See one of London’s most exciting new amateur orchestras present a programme of Elgar, Bach, and Mendelssohn at Grand Junction
Peregrine Orchestra and Daniel Collins present ENIGMA: a programme that explores the connections between Edward Elgar's famous v...
