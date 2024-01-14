DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Early To Bed Afternoon Mixer

Robert's Westside
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsChicago
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for an epic winter's afternoon! Music, drinks, and great company will give you just the boost you need to make it through January!

For our inaugural event, Early to Bed Events will donate all proceeds after fees to Brave Space Alliance in honor an...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.