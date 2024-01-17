DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belle, Book & Candle: Witching Hour

El Cid
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BELLE, BOOK & CANDLE presents WITCHING HOUR

Dark Burlesque, psychics & vendors

Doors: 7pm Show: 7:45

Featuring:

AMAYA ABSYNTHE

APRIL SHOWERS

BATTYNA SIN

VIA L’ONCE

JEWELZ ENDARKENED

PRINCESS FARHANA

MC: MAE LUST

DJ: LIZZIE SIXX

RITUAL: INTUITIV...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Belle, Book & Candle.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

