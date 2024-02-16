Top track

Korine - Burn the World

SYNTHICIDE: Korine, Ghost Cop

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Korine - Burn the World
About

Philly-based synth darlings, Korine, return to SYNTHICIDE along with the haunting duo, Ghost Cop. Ronnie Stone and Rosa Luna DJ all night.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghost Cop, Korine

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

