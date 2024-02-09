DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunset Funk & Jazz features an all star cast of musicians and vocalists lead by Brazilian guitarist Carlinhos Rocha with original improvised music and surprise reinvented covers of jazz standards, funk, r&b. This night we feature the astounding vocalist an...
Yes! You can valet off Sunset and Olive at Pendry West Hollywood. $25 for four hours with purchase of food/bev.
Yes, no exceptions & bring valid ID
Yes. We have a Wolfgang Puck bites menu that includes wood oven pizza, truffle fries, and empanadas
Absolutely but please email us so we can also help sort proper seating for you at info@thesunrose.com
Yes, email info@thesunrose.com
No! Waitlist means exacly that. If tickets open up, they are released to our waitlist in chronological order. If you did not make a purchase, you do not have a ticket.
