DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ILYSM, girl! Valen Times can be cute, but it can also be a real pain in the ass, so whether you're feeling Head Over Heels, Down With Love, or Down For Whatever, HGH is bringing you the dance-floor to work out those feelings on!
Ft:
❤️🔥 A heart-stop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.