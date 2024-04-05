Top track

Stampede

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hotline TNT w/ Symbiote

Siberia
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stampede
About

Will Anderson believes in true love — as both concept and catalyst, aspiration and inspiration. During his 34 years, the Hotline TNT founder and architect has found such love perhaps half-a-dozen times. Each instance has prompted some enormous swing of com...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotline TNT, Symbiote

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

