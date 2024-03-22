DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South-east London’s Old Dirty Brasstards are a 10-piece drum and bass band known for their jazzy reimaginations of popular songs. Since emerging in 2012, they’ve covered artists from Beyoncé to Blink-182, opened for Basement Jaxx and performed at the Round
We’re igniting the evening with brass renditions of the finest hip hop, soul and RnB tracks, performed live by the Old Dirty Brasstards; unlike you’ve ever heard them before.
Our beloved house band will then take to the stage for two more live sets, perfo...
