Old Dirty Brasstards Takeover: RnB, Soul & Hip Hop Classics

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Old Dirty Brasstards

South-east London’s Old Dirty Brasstards are a 10-piece drum and bass band known for their jazzy reimaginations of popular songs. Since emerging in 2012, they’ve covered artists from Beyoncé to Blink-182, opened for Basement Jaxx and performed at the Round Read more

Event information

We’re igniting the evening with brass renditions of the finest hip hop, soul and RnB tracks, performed live by the Old Dirty Brasstards; unlike you’ve ever heard them before.

Our beloved house band will then take to the stage for two more live sets, perfo...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Old Dirty Brasstards

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

