Thee Alcoholics - Baby I'm Your Man

Thee Alcoholics

The Crown
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thee Alcoholics (Rocket Recordings, Wrong Speed Records, Human Worth Records) Shape shifting south london noise rock outfit Thee Alcoholics have been not so quietly releasing a handful of sell out tape eps and 7” singles (on Wrong Speed Records) for a coup...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
Lineup

Thee Alcoholics

Venue

The Crown

10 All Saints Lane, Bristol, BS1 1JH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

