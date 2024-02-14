DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LA SANS VALENTIN

Le Society
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LA SOLO REVIENT LE 14 FÉVRIER POUR TRANSFORMER LA SAINT VALENTIN EN..... SANS VALENTIN !

Le principe ?

Célébrer fièrement le célibat en se réunissant de 19H à 00H (bah ouais tranquille, c’est un mercredi, y’a école le lendemain) devant un plateau de stan...

Pas de limite d'âge
Présenté par LA SOLO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Society

Quai de Bacalan Hangar 19, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.