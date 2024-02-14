DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA SOLO REVIENT LE 14 FÉVRIER POUR TRANSFORMER LA SAINT VALENTIN EN..... SANS VALENTIN !
Le principe ?
Célébrer fièrement le célibat en se réunissant de 19H à 00H (bah ouais tranquille, c’est un mercredi, y’a école le lendemain) devant un plateau de stan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.