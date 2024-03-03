Top track

Nathan Fake - Arrival

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nathan Fake + Ke Lepo

Dabadaba
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nathan Fake es uno de los más consolidados músicos electrónicos británicos (originario del condado de Norfolk), cuyas exuberantes grabaciones abarcan desde el tech-house atmosférico hasta el vigoroso downtempo influenciado por el shoegaze. Marcado por sus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ke Lepo, Nathan Fake

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

