Moreno il Biondo: Un mare di percussioni

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsParma
€12.50

About

A Parma in un’anteprima assoluta in collaborazione con Ahymé Festival, Roberto Gualdi incontra Vince Vallicelli per uno spettacolo all'insegna della ricerca ritmica condotto da Moreno il Biondo con la partecipazione di Luca Nobis.

Roberto Gualdi é tra i p...

All ages
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Moreno Conficconi, Roberto Gualdi, Luca Nobis and 2 more

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

