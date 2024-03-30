DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Will Anderson believes in true love — as both concept and catalyst, aspiration and inspiration. During his 34 years, the Hotline TNT founder and architect has found such love perhaps half-a-dozen ti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.